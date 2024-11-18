Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dropping “Shiny Rayquaza” Event Next Month!

It’s been quite a while since we’ve had a reason to talk about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While the game is one of the best-selling entries in the series’ history, especially recent history, it’s also one of the most divisive entries in the franchise. After all, The Pokemon Company didn’t do its due diligence with it, leaving fans flummoxed and annoyed with the numerous bugs, glitches, frame rate issues, and more that happened during gameplay. While there have been some fixes, one must be dedicated to travel across Paldea and see what it has to offer. However, there might be a new reason to want to go to Paldea.

That reason is a brand-new Tera Raid event that’ll drop next month. Now, while there have been other events like this in the past, especially after the game’s initial launch and the two-part DLC experience, this next one is unlike anything they’ve done before. That’s because the special Pokemon that they’ll have in this raid is Shiny Rayquaza! The Pokemon Company even dropped a special trailer showing Shiny Rayquaza as it soared above the region of Paldea and the various reactions it got from people and Pokemon. Check it out below.

If you’re curious why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is dropping this particular version of the legendary fan-favorite monster, that would be because of the new anime that’s out: Pokemon Horizons. In the show, one of the trainers, Roy, had a special Pokeball that was found to have contained the Shiny Rayquaza. The Pokemon was apparently one of six special members of a team that an ancient hero held. So, Roy and his new friend Liko search for these six Pokemon to find answers about why the Pokemon are still in their Pokeballs and why they are so special.

Even on its own, Rayquaza is one of the more powerful Pokemon in the universe, as it’s the “sky ruler,” and was able to contend with other worldly legendary types like Kyogre and Groudon. So, having it on your team is a must.

The good news is that you’ll have a couple of weeks to get Shiny Rayquaza, as the event starts on December 19th and goes until January 5th. Furthermore, while this event is happening, there will be plenty of chances to get more shiny Pokemon. Specifically, it includes ones that have the black coloring patterns of Shiny Rayquaza.

So, if you needed a reason to get back into Gen IX, you might have just gotten it.