The Free Starfield Rev-8 Update Might Have Been The Wrong Move

by

Todd Howard reportedly left wondering if this update should have been kept back.

Starfield is Bethesda’s latest RPG title, which they have been hyping up for years. Of course, the game is now out, and those interested likely already played it and spent countless hours exploring the great unknown. However, more recently, the game had an expansion release, and it seems like there was one move that Todd Howard might have wished to save for the expansion itself.

Todd Howard is an iconic name in the video game industry and is one of the key people behind Starfield. Recently, the developer has been left wondering if they made a wrong move. This comes from a report by GamesRadar, which credits the interview between Phil Spencer and Game File. During the conversation with Phil, the topic of Starfield came up, and how Bethesda opted to release their Rev-8 vehicle for free. This update was notable as it brought in the first land vehicle to the game.

However, Phil Spencer noted that after the expansion release, the sense Xbox and Bethesda had was that the community wanted more features. At the same time, the expansion had a new storyline, characters, and items, but that might not have been enough. Todd wondered if they had made a wrong move by releasing Rev-8 early as a free update. Instead, they could have kept that back and included it within the expansion.

That might be something Todd and the rest of the developers at Bethesda will be keeping in mind as they move forward. While fans might appreciate free updates, some of the more notable features could be kept behind a more notable expansion release. Of course, just what the future holds for Starfield is a mystery. Likewise, fans might be a little more keen on Bethesda moving forward with the next big release on the agenda, The Elder Scrolls 6.

