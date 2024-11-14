Xbox Highlights Free Play Days Offer For This Weekend

Xbox players might want to see what’s up to bat this weekend. Another Xbox Free Play Days event is rolling out, and this will give you access to a few video game titles to try out without having to purchase them. It’s a great way to at least see if these games might scratch that itch for you. If you’re looking at the weekend without anything to play, then you might be keen to try these games out.

Taking to the Xbox Wire, Kyle Ocean, Xbox’s marketing manager, has unveiled what players will gain access to. Best of all, you can try some games out starting right now for free. However, some of these free games might be locked behind players who are subscribed to one of the Xbox Game Pass tiers. Below, we’ll offer a breakdown of what games are featured and their limitations.

EA Sports College Football 25

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Serial Cleaners

All Xbox Members

Dustborn – 2 Hour Timed Trial

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth 10-Hour Timed Trial

If any of the games sound appealing, you will have to download them on their dedicated store page through the Xbox. From there, you will need to venture over to the Subscriptions tab and select the Free Play Days collection. That would grant you access to the limited time mentioned.

All of the games are being offered starting today. However, even if you don’t reach the timed trials, you’ll find the games will no longer be available on November 17 at 11:59 PM PDT. If you find anything of interest, you will want to note that there will be limited-time discounts for the game.