World of Warcraft Will Finally Give Players Housing In 2025 Expansion

One of the benefits of modern gaming, even with everything kind of falling apart with some companies, is that there is the benefit of looking around at what other people are doing, seeing what gamers like, and then attempting to incorporate certain elements and themes into your own works. Granted, it’s not just about “copying and pasting” what works to try and make a better game, but offering a more complete experience that many honestly expect. In the case of World of Warcraft, while it has been around for numerous years, it doesn’t have everything you’d expect it to have at this point.

That’s why the popularity of the MMORPG has waned over the years and why recent and upcoming expansions are attempting to fix things. To that end, the upcoming “Midnight” expansion will drop in 2025, and it’ll give players a feature they’ve been asking for for, well, a long time. The feature in question is player housing:

Yes, you’ll finally be able to have your own home in Azeroth and decorate it to your heart’s content. In an interview with Gamespot, Senior Game Designer Ion Hazzikostas commented on how this feature has been a long time coming:

“We’ve known we’ve wanted to do it for real for some time. I think figuring out the how and when and making sure we can deliver something that’s going to meet our players’ expectations and exceed them, that’s all the tricky parts to it. What we’re announcing this week is a teaser, a hint, the slimmest of previews, just letting people know, ‘Hey, it’s coming as part of Midnight.'”

It’s good to know that this feature wasn’t just “rushed in,” as we’ve seen with other titles in the past, including ones from Blizzard. Ion seems really excited about what’s coming and hopes players will enjoy it:

“Just excited to get that news out there and to begin a conversation so we can start hearing from players what they’re hoping to see from a World of Warcraft housing system. Double-check it matches what we are currently cooking but also gives us some time to pivot and make sure we deliver what players are hoping for.”

Only time will tell if it pans out, but the fact that Blizzard is doing it at all will be a welcome relief to players who have honestly been waiting quite a while for something like this, especially since numerous other MMORPGs have had this feature for many years.