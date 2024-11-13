It’s very ironic that in 2024, the gaming industry isn’t as strong as it should be, and yet, we had arguably one of the greatest video game adaptations ever via Amazon Prime Video and then one of the worst video game adaptations thanks to Lionsgate. So, yeah, it’s been quite a year all the way around. However, Fallout Season 2 is easily one of the most anticipated things due to the first season’s quality. It was not only a smash hit for the streaming service, but actor Walter Goggins was so good in it that he got nominated for an Emmy!

Season 2 has already been confirmed, and it was confirmed rather quickly, so that showcases just how popular it was. Yet, even though fans are aware that we’ll be going to New Vegas in the next season, there are still questions about the past that many want answered. At the Paley International Festival, as noted by Inverse, showrunner Jonathan Nolan confirmed that Fallout Season 2 will feature more flashbacks, which is a stark contrast to the games themselves:

“For the most part, in games, it’s a little harder grammatically to flashback, right? Some games can do it very well. There are a couple of memorable flashbacks in Call of Duty and other franchises. But for the most part, you kind of lock the user into that first-person point of view across both space and time. In a show, you can flashback and you can explore that world beforehand. It’s one of the things I love the most about Season 1, and we will be doing more of that in Season 2.”

If you’re wondering why they’re committed to this so soon, it’s because the flashbacks that were shown in Season 1 focused on The Ghoul and who he was before his “transformation.” Through his flashbacks, we saw the rise of Vault-Tec, how he, as a prominent actor, became the “Face” of Vault-Tec, and how his wife was the one who instructed the various “business leaders” to not only invest in the company but drops the bombs that would turn the world into The Wasteland.

It was in these flashbacks that we even saw the twist with Lucy’s father, and how he was one of Vault-Tec’s management before being put into cryostasis until he was “needed.”

However, there are still many mysteries remaining, including how certain factions rose up from the nuclear ashes and how The Ghoul was separated from his daughter, as they were together and riding away on horseback when the bombs first dropped.

We’ll have to wait for Season 2 to get these answers!