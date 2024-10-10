Fallout TV Series Star Teases More Franchise Lore In Season 2

https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/fallout-season-2-easter-eggs-ella-purnell/We honestly should all be grateful that we live in an age where video game adaptations are more frequently well made than they were in, say, the 90s and 2000s. Sure, when it came to the cartoons, they were more “accurate” to a certain extent, or at least had fun making them, like with the old Sonic The Hedgehog cartoons, but the live-action series took a while to catch up. Then, with shows like the Fallout TV Series over on Amazon Prime Video, things took a big upswing, and fans are eager to see what comes next. Season 2 of the series is already in the works, and star Ella Purnell is ready for it.

Purnell talked with ComicBook.com about Season 2, and she noted that while there was a lot of stuff crammed into the first set of episodes, there should be even more to see in the next batch:

“What I will say is there’s so much in Fallout, obviously, 25 years of lore and so much to sink your teeth into that you can’t put it all in one season. I would expect to see, hopefully, a few more of our Easter eggs in Season 2.”

This piggybacks off what the series showrunners said about Season 1, in that they wanted to do so much with it, but they knew they had to take a step back and not go too big with the references. For example, in the end credits for Season 1, eagle-eyed fans will have seen a Deathclaw skull, and the showrunners promised that those monsters, among other things, would be featured in Season 2.

That’s not to say that the Fallout TV Series didn’t go full-tilt with the various references it put in there. Just to name some of the things we saw included the Vaults themselves and the Vault Dwellers, which included Ella Purnell’s character, Lucy, and the classic journey that Lucy took going out into the “real world” for the first time and seeing the horrors within.

There were some classic monsters in season one, like the Gulpers, and we also had the Ghouls, one of which was played by the legendary Walter Goggins. A role so great he was nominated for Best Actor at the Emmys! Plus, there was the Brotherhood of Steel, the origins of Vault-Tec and even the Vault-Tec mascot, and, of course, the tease that we’re going to New Vegas in Season 2.

So, yeah, there will be plenty to get to when the new season eventually dawns.