Don’t Get Your Hopes Up For Halo MCC Mod Console Support

Halo fans are waiting for that next piece of content to roll their way. It’s a waiting game to see that next major release, and so far, it seems that Halo Studios is hard at work with a few things. But don’t get your hopes up if you want one of those things to be console mod support for the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Halo 2 had some headliner news recently. It’s surprising to see such an older game now get sudden updates, but that’s what happened on the PC platform. It was a joint effort between Halo Studios and the Digsite crew to deliver Halo 2’s E3 demo level. If you’re a fan of the franchise, then you know that during an E3 showing of Halo 2, there was a complete level showcased but ultimately was cut in the main game. Fans have dreamed of the opportunity to play this level, which eventually came to fruition.

It was through a mod release on the Steam Workshop that players could enjoy this level in its entirety. However, don’t expect a console release for mods anytime soon, if ever. The folks over at Videogamer managed to speak with John Junyszek, who is the Halo community manager. During the conversation John admitted that while never say never, it’s not in the scope of what the studio can provide right now.

Unfortunately, it’s not as easy to support as the Steam Workshop, so it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting all the fancy Halo mods we’ve been watching on YouTube or through streams from PC players. However, seeing the interest could give the studio some focus on offering support in future games. All we can do is see what Halo Studios offers when they deliver that next mainline release for the beloved Halo franchise.