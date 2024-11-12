Sony Slashes PlayStation 5 Slim Model Price For The Holiday Season

Right now, Sony has just launched its latest console model into the marketplace. Those of you who have held out from picking up a PlayStation 5 might have gone for the more powerful release of the PlayStation 5 Pro. However, if you didn’t and are still interested in picking up a console, the PlayStation 5 Slim might be of interest, as Sony just discounted the console.

We’re in the holiday season. Christmas is upon us next month, and more retailers are offering exclusive discounts and sales. Especially with Black Friday rolling in, more deals should be unveiled soon. After all, Nintendo just unveiled their own Black Friday deals this month. Now Sony is unveiling that they just cut down the PlayStation 5 Slim model, so it will now cost you $379.99.

That’s a nice little savings right there if you had been keeping an eye on the PlayStation 5. Of course, you might see some prices varying between retailers, and right now, the deal is only good for as long as supplies last. Beyond that, you’ll find that the offer will expire on December 24, 2024. That gives you enough time to decide whether you’re going to pull the trigger on this console purchase within the holiday season.

Of course, this is just the PS5 Slim model. It comes without a vertical stand and no disc drive. Regardless, if you’re keen on the console, this might be the deal you’ve been waiting for. We’re certainly interested in seeing how well the console platform does this holiday season and how well the PlayStation 5 Pro generally does. You can now view the latest trailer advertisement that Sony released to celebrate the new discounted price in the video embedded below. Likewise, you could always wait and see if there is another Black Friday deal featuring discounted PS5 consoles.