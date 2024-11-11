Sega Merch is Coming in The Wake Of Their Delisting Spree

Sega announced that they would be delisting several games this week. Many of those games are classic and/or retro-inspired games. In commiseration with fans, Sega is also releasing Merch.

Sega announced on Steam that over 60 games will be delisted as of December 6th, as they pull their classic bundles. If you already own the bundles you will be unaffected but they will no longer be up for sale after December 6th. Here’s the announcement.

On Twitter, Sega announced that it has released new merch to celebrate fans’ favourite classic video games. Here’s the tweet:

🚨 New merch alert! 🚨



Check out t-shirts, hoodies and more, inspired by your favorite SEGA classic video games – available exclusively on Amazon. > https://t.co/6wEc9cQsuT pic.twitter.com/9FNgsdmWhn — SEGA (@SEGA) November 8, 2024

Noticeably, there seem to be a few omissions from our favourite games. Sonic immediately springs to mind, but there are a few others too. Perhaps Sega is planning a slow rollout of merch in the lead-up to Christmas. Surely, the delisting of the classic collections will also create a bit of a buying frenzy.

This may be part of Sega’s plans to emulate the successes of its more popular IPs. Justin Scarpone – the head of Transmedia at Sega sat down in an interview with VGC. He expressed Sega’s desire to capitalise on the nostalgia of popular IPs that had been underutilized in recent years. Sega is planning on expanding its footprint, extending beyond gaming into other avenues. The Merch is likely part of that plan, and the mass-delisting may be too.

