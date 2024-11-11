Xbox Fans Have A Stacked Week

If you’re an Xbox fan there are a whole host of games, releases and announcements to look forward to this week which was pointed out by Klobrille on X. Five in total. Xbox First-party goodies that are coming this week include; An Indiana Jones gameplay deep dive, South of Midnight coverage, Warcraft direct, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Season 1) and an Overwatch 2 announcement.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gameplay Deep Dive

Set to release on December 9th, 2024. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the latest in a long line of Indiana Jones games. It’s been widely speculated that this game is the one that fans have been waiting for. Looking at gameplay videos, there was a deep dive held today. You can read more about it right here.

South of Midnight coverage

According to Vicious696 on Twitter, South of Midnight coverage is coming soon. Hopefully, this coverage will give us a release date, especially after seeing the gameplay trailer in June.

South of Midnight coverage coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/S8YAXlkRz2 — Parris (@vicious696) November 7, 2024

Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct

Going live on November 13th at 10 A.M. PST. The Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct will offer unique rewards for World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Warcraft Rumble. You can watch the direct on YouTube. After the stream, there will be a special concert broadcast celebrating the music of over 30 years of gameplay. The concert will be live in Switzerland. Check out the announcement here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1

Several new maps, new modes and a few returning golden oldies are coming with this update on November 14th. We’ve covered them in great detail. So click here for more info.

Overwatch 2 Announcement

There have been a few updates regarding Overwatch 2 this week, patch notes, and announcements regarding the 2024 OWCS World Finals. There is reportedly more to come so stay tuned.

So there you have it, a bunch of first-party Xbox stuff to look forward to as the week and year come to a close.