A New Handheld Console Might Beat Out The Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch

We are living through a handheld gaming renaissance, brought into being by the success of Nintendo Switch and set in motion by the Steam Deck. This is the golden age of handheld gaming with all the right players pushing for advancements. It’s just a shame they cost so much. Above is the OneXFly F1 Pro, the bentley of handhelds. Stay with me, I’m getting to it.

In the current handheld market I think few people could argue that there isn’t a handheld for everyone from emulation handhelds to Android based handhelds, gaming PCs, revivials of classics, new hardware running old games and handhelds like the Playdate that blend nostalgia with modern convenience and quirkiness.

One could argue that of all of the handheld categories the one that has seen the most aggressive growth is the handheld PC. Multiple iterations from famous companies to those that are just starting out. There are so many to choose from it just seems overwhelming. Then there’s the OneXFly F1 Pro. This will be the first handheld to make use of the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series APUs. That’s right there’s going to be more than one SKU.

Which brings us to another factor in the handheld gaming PC race. SKU hell, multiple models releasing from each manufacturer with minor spec bumps from each variant. Decision fatigue personified. One thing is clear, OneXPlayer’s OneXFly F1 Pro will be packed with features that will get the handheld gaming nerds clicking buy in an instant. If not for the price… but we’ll get to that.

The OneXFly F1 Pro will have the following features:

All of the above specs are impressive but where this device will set itself apart is performance. It’s unlikely that anything currently available or coming in the near future, will come close to the performance and the battery consumption. AMD has claimed that RDNA 3.5 will improve battery life, but that just means gamers will push this device harder. Especially with AMD Radeon 890M graphics card.

We can’t get into all of the specs, variants, performance options and features. After all this isn’t a review. If you’d like to know more the link is down below. In the meantime I’ll leave you with this final thought.

All of that power comes at a price, and it is not pretty. $1,219 but you can have it for the bargain price of $1,099 if you buy it on presale. That’s just the base model mind you. The top SKU featuring an AMD AI 9 HX 370 with 64G + 4TB, comes to $1,800 and $1,699 if you buy it now.

If you’d like to browse the insane prices and see the top tier of handheld gaming click here. If you prefer retro gaming and would rather re-live you GBA glory day’s click here.