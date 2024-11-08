Nintendo Adds Limited-Time Missions Celebrating Mario & Luigi:Brothership

Gameranx

Wa-hoooo!

We all love freebies and Nintendo is giving away some. By linking Super Mario Run and your Nintendo account you’ll score a free paid stage. But that’s not all Nintendo has up their sleeves – celebrating the release of Mario & Luigi: Brothership there are now themed missions available on Super Mario Run.

Super Mario Run is a Nintendo game built for mobile devices that users can play with a single hand. It’s It’s essentially an autoscroller, where players time their taps to make Mario jump. It’s seen some success recently and perhaps Nintendo is hoping to bolster that success by incorporating new in-game rewards. When completing missions on Super Mario Run you’ll be able to win three in game statues.

  • Mario & Connie Statue – after completing three missions
  • Luigi & Snoutlet Statue – after completing six missions
  • Mario & Luigi Statue – after completing nine missions

These in game statues are cute and all, but they’d be even cooler as unlockable Amiibo! Perhaps Nintendo could finally give us a custom theme for the Nintendo Switch too. Wouldn’t that be wild? Here’s hoping… In the meantime, you know what to do.

The Super Mario Run missions will be available from November 7th – December 18th. As Nintendo said this is to celebrate the release of Mario and Luigi: Brothership which was released yesterday. If you’d like to read about the good Metacritic scores the game received click here. If you’d like to see the original post from Nintendo regarding the new awards click here.

