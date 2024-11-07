Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Wants More Power

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is a wildly successful game owing its successes to the growing mobile gaming community and the well-established franchise that Call Of Duty is. The game is very well optimized for most devices and can run with limited requirements. However, recently Warzone Mobile announced on Twitter that they would be bumping the specs required to run the game on all devices. So if you’re enjoying the game now then you might want to make sure your device is capable of handling the game with the update.

It might not seem like it, but this update has the potential to be quite controversial. Gamers who love and support this game might no longer be able to play it if their device does not meet the requirements. If a gamer is not able to upgrade their device they’ll miss out. Otherwise, you’ll be forced into waiting to jump back into the action until you upgrade your mobile device.

Thank you for being an integral part of our community as we work to bring you the best mobile gaming experience possible. We’ve been heads down working on the latest shared features like Omnimovement and connected content coming with BO6/WZ S1 and beyond plus exciting QOL… pic.twitter.com/DluOZDYn4U — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) November 6, 2024

However, the developers of Warzone Mobile have tried to ease the pain they know fans might feel. They’ll be keeping an older version of the game supported for the next six months. The new minimum requirements will be Android 13 or higher and iOS 17 or higher. Devices must also have a GPU that is capable of bindless texturing.

Activision has released a list of incompatible devices and region-specific steps fans can take where applicable. Check those out here. If you’re interested in the Warzone Mobile team being downscaled you can find out more about that right here.