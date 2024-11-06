Steam Game Recording is Now Out Of BETA

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Record

You may be surprised reading this because it was announced recently that Steam Game Recording was available. However, it was still in Beta and as such was prone to misbehaving at times. However, that’s no longer the case as Steam announced today that Game Recording is now available to all.

Steam game recording will be available in four formats:

Game Recording is now out of beta and available for everyone! Learn more here: https://t.co/H5z6Reykmx pic.twitter.com/eytE9dOckQ — Steam (@Steam) November 6, 2024

Record refers specifically to the Background Recording Mode where gameplay is continuously saved to a predefined location. There are a couple of parameters that you can tweak like specified storage limits and recording duration. There will also be an On Demand Recording Mode that allows users to start and stop whenever they desire.

The replay option offers gamers the chance to recap a death or key event to figure out what went wrong. This is perfect for when you want to prove to your friend that the death in your favourite platformer was totally unjustified and that there were at least 3-4 pixels between you and those spikes.

Steam has built-in some lightweight editing tools to help you find, select and keep the footage that matters. This will be accessible through the newly updated Recordings & Screenshots interface.

A one-click solution to sharing your newly created gameplay footage. This can be to a friend or even to post you’re epic combat combo in Fading Afternoon. It’s also now easier to send footage to your phone or PC.

There are also a variety of different timeline and event markers that help you keep track of what happens in that three-hour clip from Age of Empires 2. Some games may be able to do this for you, but you can also do it manually. Once that’s all done you can easily export your clip as an MP4. Ready to share or post your gaming glory.

If you’d like to read about when Steam Game Recording was announced click here. If you’d like check out Steam Game Recording and all its features click here.