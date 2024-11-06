Gameranx

Silent Hill 2 Is The Latest Title To Receive PS5 Pro Enhancements

The town of Silent Hill is about to look even better.

Silent Hill fans were treated to a real delight last month. It was not too long ago that Konami unveiled their plans to bring this franchise IP back into the limelight. One of the big games set to do this was a remake of the most cherished installment of the series, Silent Hill 2. The game was a hit and proved that Bloober Team has the chops to handle this experience. While we don’t know if there is another Silent Hill title in the works from this team right now, it does seem like there’s at least an update planned to bring some enhancements for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is coming soon. We already know that several games will receive updates to take advantage of the new console’s power. However, we can add Silent Hill 2 to that list. This comes from a report from Push Square, which noted that Silent Hill 2’s PlayStation Store listing now features a tag noting the game being PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced. However, what those enhancements are at the moment is a mystery.

Konami nor Bloober Team has come out to reveal what updates are coming to the game for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. However, I’m sure it would deliver a better resolution and frames per second. Of course, it was already a great-looking game on the standard PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Regardless, if you haven’t already played this game and are getting a PlayStation 5 Pro, this is likely a title you’ll want to add to your backlog.

Silent Hill 2, for those unaware, is a survival horror game. Players take on the role of a man named James, who ventures into the town of Silent Hill. It seems that his believed deceased wife is still alive and waiting for him somewhere within the town. However, it’s clear that something more awaits you in this desolate town as you begin to venture within it. Players can pick up a copy of this game for the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.

