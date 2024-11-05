Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Metal Slug Tactics Launch Trailer Has Officially Dropped

by

Check out the latest installment of the Metal Slug franchise.

Metal Slug has quite a long history within the gaming industry. We’ve seen several installments released, as it was typically a popular run-and-gun series. However, the latest installment switched things up. If you haven’t already picked up a copy, the latest release, Metal Slug Tactics, the game is now available.

This is a spin-off to the popular Metal Slug video game series. Announced back in 2021, what fans are getting here is not the typical run-and-gun gameplay experience. Instead, what we have is a tactical turn-based game. Setup in an isometric view, you’re going to see a gameplay experience far different than what you’re used to with these iconic characters.

Once again, you pick from a few characters from the Metal Slug series as you drop into the action. You’ll need to work with your team to place your characters around the map as you seek to take out the enemies scattered about. As you fight off the Rebel Army, you’ll have not only your weapons on hand but also the ability to call in some reinforcements. So don’t be afraid to call in the heavy artillery when the time calls for it.

That said, it’s noted that this game features some roguelite progression so you can have some replay value here. Additionally, the game is available on several platforms, so you shouldn’t have any issues gaining access, whether you’re on the latest-generation consoles or playing with the previous console lineup.

As mentioned, you can check out the official launch trailer for Metal Slug Tactics below. If it piques your interest, the game can be picked up for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Recent Videos

10 Games With Good Gameplay But DISAPPOINTING STORY

10 Games With Good Gameplay But DISAPPOINTING STORY
10 Legendary Game Developers THAT NEED A COMEBACK

10 Legendary Game Developers THAT NEED A COMEBACK
10 Game Mechanics That Are SIMPLY SUPERIOR

10 Game Mechanics That Are SIMPLY SUPERIOR
Top 25 FREE PC Programs YOU NEED TO INSTALL

Top 25 FREE PC Programs YOU NEED TO INSTALL
Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Before You Buy

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Before You Buy
UBISOFT PLANS A COMEBACK, FIRST MASS EFFECT 5 INFO & MORE

UBISOFT PLANS A COMEBACK, FIRST MASS EFFECT 5 INFO & MORE
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of October 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of October 2024
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Before You Buy

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Before You Buy
Red Dead Redemption PC - Before You Buy

Red Dead Redemption PC - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , ,

We’re an ad-free site, and we'd love your support! Consider subscribing to our Gameranx YouTube channel.

Subscribe