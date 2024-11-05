Metal Slug Tactics Launch Trailer Has Officially Dropped

Metal Slug has quite a long history within the gaming industry. We’ve seen several installments released, as it was typically a popular run-and-gun series. However, the latest installment switched things up. If you haven’t already picked up a copy, the latest release, Metal Slug Tactics, the game is now available.

This is a spin-off to the popular Metal Slug video game series. Announced back in 2021, what fans are getting here is not the typical run-and-gun gameplay experience. Instead, what we have is a tactical turn-based game. Setup in an isometric view, you’re going to see a gameplay experience far different than what you’re used to with these iconic characters.

Once again, you pick from a few characters from the Metal Slug series as you drop into the action. You’ll need to work with your team to place your characters around the map as you seek to take out the enemies scattered about. As you fight off the Rebel Army, you’ll have not only your weapons on hand but also the ability to call in some reinforcements. So don’t be afraid to call in the heavy artillery when the time calls for it.

That said, it’s noted that this game features some roguelite progression so you can have some replay value here. Additionally, the game is available on several platforms, so you shouldn’t have any issues gaining access, whether you’re on the latest-generation consoles or playing with the previous console lineup.

As mentioned, you can check out the official launch trailer for Metal Slug Tactics below. If it piques your interest, the game can be picked up for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.