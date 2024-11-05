Phasmophobia Has No Plans Right Now For Crossovers

Kinectic Games hit some gold when they first released Phasmophobia into the marketplace. Players were able to enjoy this ghost hunting game on PC with friends. However, it most recently saw its release on console platforms. Now that a wider net of players is enjoying the game, most would assume that crossovers will likely be what the developers might deliver next. However, that’s not the case, as Kinectic Games is already ruling out that possibility, at least for now.

Phasmophobia was released on consoles just in time for Halloween, so if you were looking for something spooky to play with friends, you might have given this one a go already. But with a lot of games, we see developers offer crossovers. It’s a means to give players a little more reason to check the game out if they’re fans of the IP and haven’t already picked up a copy. Likewise, it just adds more content that aligns with the gameplay experience. But that’s not something the developers are interested in, as they spoke to Videogamer recently.

During a podcast interview with developer Ben Lavender and marketing manager Asim Tanvir, the question of crossovers came up. It’s something that the team has seen quite a bit of from the community. It doesn’t matter where you’re at in the socials; time and time again, players have asked about crossovers like Ghostbusters. When it comes to crossovers, it’s possible in the future. The duo noted that some IPs could work for their game but declined to say which to avoid more rumors spreading around.

They are not interested in bringing just any old IP into the mix. For example, the actual Ghostbusters is something that the development team wouldn’t add to the game. That’s because this wouldn’t be the right tonal shift for their IP, according to Tanvir. So, while there is plenty of content they are working on now, which we will see released into the game, crossovers are just not one of them. Likewise, if the time does come when another IP could see its way into the game, it will be very selective for the developers to ensure they keep up with the type of experience they want to deliver for players.