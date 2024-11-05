Helldivers 2 CCO Makes Clear Their Statement On Potential Crossovers

As 2024 enters its last two months, there will be many “storylines” that many reflect on as we head into 2025. One of the biggest ones will likely be the “rise and fall” of titles like Helldivers 2. When the game was released in February, no one expected it to be one of the best-selling games of the year initially. Yet, that’s what it was, and many were blown away by how fun the co-op was and how you truly needed to work with your fellow Helldiver to succeed, or else you’d die. The game’s comedy and tone helped make things fun, even with all the death going on around you.

However, things soon took a turn. It started with PC issues via the PSN Account restriction, and then the player base fell by about 90% before too long! To the credit of Arrowhead Game Studios, it has been trying hard to regain player trust by implementing new weapons, armors, planets, and attempting to make the game loop as fun as it was at launch. In a Twitter post, Arrowhead’s CCO noted that they would love to do a crossover with various franchises. Obviously, that post took off, with some of the developers of those games actually reaching out to the CCO to see if something could happen.

So, the CCO made another post to make clear what they meant while also highlighting all the crossovers that they’d love to do:

Yeah, but these are just musings, if we were to do all of them, it would dilute the IP and make it a "not helldivers" experience.



To add more to this conversation, here's an extended list of IPs that I really would love to do a take on!

– Aliens

– Starship Troopers

– Terminator… — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) November 5, 2024

That’s quite a list, and many out there could see the fun in having these “crossovers” on a large or small scale. In fact, one gamer even replied to the above tweet and noted that it might be better to do Warbonds inspired by these franchises versus trying to do a full-on crossover. After all, getting the IPs would be both hard and costly versus just “paying tribute” to them while making the game more robust in its offerings. The CCO was actually receptive to that, so you might be seeing that in the future, too.

One of the ironies of this is that gamers have already done a kind of “crossover” within Helldivers 2 via mods. You might remember that around the launch period, some fans decided to do a “Clone Wars Mod” that put a skin of Clone Troopers, ships, and even some Trade Federation droids into the game. It was a very impressive mod, and it would be interesting to see if a full-on crossover could be possible.