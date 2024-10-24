Helldivers 2 Preps For “Truth Enforcers” Warbond Drop

Have you been enjoying Helldivers 2 lately? The game was one of the biggest releases in 2024 in the most unexpected way. When it arrived, players couldn’t get enough of the great co-op play and the way that you had to work well with others to take care of the alien bug threat. Plus, the game wasn’t afraid to be over-the-top, especially in the way it talked about Super Earth and how each soldier must “give their all” to defend it. Arrowhead Game Studios have been continually upgrading the game with new gear and options known as Warbonds, and the latest one, “Truth Enforcers,” will drop on the 31st.

To that end, on the PlayStation Blog, Arrowhead released not only a new trailer for the content, but details on what you can expect from it. For example, what is a “Truth Enforcer?”

“Being a Truth Enforcer means showing your allegiance to Super Earth’s superiority as the arbiters of truth. The best way to demonstrate loyalty? By carrying the PLAS-15 Loyalist plasma pistol. Come on, it’s got “loyal” in the name already. It also allows you to shoot semi-auto style, or you can charge it up for a shot with more kick.”

So, yeah, they apparently really like that weapon. It speaks to them, you could say. Oh, and as for the armor side of things:

“It’s not enough to signal your Enforcer status with weapons alone, however. You’re also going to need some new Helldrip. For our light armor-loving comrades, you can tap into your bureaucratic spirit with the UF-16 Inspector in crisp, stain-free white with red accents and a coordinating cape, the “Proof of Faultless Virtue.””

Are you getting the vibe that they’re having fun making up this kind of stuff? We are, for sure. They even have more cheesy names like “The Pride of the Whistleblower” and more to help seal this kind of theme. There are some gameplay improvements to look forward to, though, including a speed booster that’ll allow you to run more at the cost of your health. Check out the “Truth Enforcers” trailer below.

The real question about all this content is how many people are still playing Helldivers 2. It was noted a while back that 90% of the player base was gone, and that’s quite the drop. Whether content like this can lure them back in is debatable, but Arrowhead Game Studios is willing to try for themselves and Super Earth.