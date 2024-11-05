Rumor: Resident Evil 9 Details Leak From Playtest

The Resident Evil franchise has been going strong for decades now. Likewise, the narrative storyline continued to evolve with each new installment. With the last entry to release into the marketplace being a remake of Resident Evil 4, we’re now expecting the next title to be shown off to the public will be Resident Evil 9. This particular installment might have had some details leaked out ahead of its expected showcasing.

We don’t have much of anything official about the game right now. Resident Evil 9 remains a mystery as to where Capcom is taking the storyline next and just who will be involved. With Resident Evil Village wrapping up the Ethan Winters storyline, it’s looking likely we’ll be stepping back into the roles of some veteran characters of this franchise. However, Resident Evil 9 might also have just seen some crucial details leak online.

Now, this is just a rumor from BioDeclassified. Shared on X, some new potential details have emerged from a playtest earlier in the year. According to the details the playtester gave, the game will focus on Jill Valentine and Leon S Kennedy as the main protagonists. Meanwhile, Chris Redfield and Barry Burton will act as supporting characters.

According to @BioDeclassified, a recent play tester has revealed new information about Resident Evil 9.



All information is considered a rumour until officially shown by Capcom.



🚨 POSSIBLE HUGE SPOILERS 🚨

🚨 READ AT YOUR OWN RISK 🚨



Will take place four years after Resident Evil Village

The narrative is centered around a new goal of creating mass closes of Eveline with the Megamycete. We’re also tossed onto an island with different sections to explore. It’s also a game that will supposedly wrap up the story involving the Megamycete.

Again, this is all a rumor, as nothing official has been showcased, nor have any leaked marketing materials to back these statements up. We’re still waiting to see where Capcom will take the franchise next. Hopefully, we will get some kind of showing within this upcoming month before 2024 wraps. As for remakes, there was a rumor suggesting that whatever comes next won’t have the same ambitions as Resident Evil 4.