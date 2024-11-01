Metal Gear Solid Delta Still Doesn’t Have Release Date

One of the more disturbing elements about video game announcements is that sometimes they’ll give a general release date like “2024” or “2025,” and then we have to wait and see if those games are able to make those release windows or if they’ll be delayed for some time. In the case of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the game was noted earlier this year to be coming out in 2024. That statement wasn’t by a random person or “insider,” but by Sony itself. Yet, here we are on the 1st of November, and there’s no…Solid…release date for us to look upon.

Things have only gotten weirder via the financial report that Konami dropped yesterday. Despite Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater being one of its biggest titles, the game has a ‘TBD’ moniker on the report, which doesn’t make things any easier for gamers who want to know when they’ll get to play it.

The question then becomes, “Why is it labeled as that and not given a release date or window?” It’s possible that Konami will drop a trailer soon that’ll have the release date, but we can’t guarantee that. Another element here is that the game could be delayed, and they didn’t want to announce that at the financial report for one reason or another. The company might have been worried about stock prices, or something else of that nature.

One of the ironies of this is that the company has been doing plenty of promotion for the title, including bringing in the voice actors of the first game, like David Hayter, to revoice some of the lines and having the dev team speak on how the game truly honors the original without changing too much outside of the graphics. So, while it is a “remake,” it’s more of a visual one alone with small quality-of-life improvements; that’s it. Not that that’s a bad thing, given the quality of the original PlayStation 2 title.

For those who have never played the game before, this is the prequel title that helped reveal all the ways the various characters and pieces came together to create the saga of Solid Snake. More specifically, it’s the tale of his “father,” Naked Snake, and the mission that would change his and so many other lives forever. Naked Snake is sent on a mission behind enemy lines in the Cold War and must do all he can to get out alive, complete the mission, and stop a world war.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to re-experience this great title.