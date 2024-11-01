PlayStation 5 Pro Might Have A Slot To Change CMOS Battery

might be keen on picking up the PlayStation 5 Pro. The new console model is heading our way in the marketplace soon. However, you might be surprised to see that one revision could make changing the CMOS battery far easier than before.

A new screenshot post from Reddit showcases that there seems to be a new slot on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Players speculate that this slot allows users to swap out CMOS batteries if they ever have to. That’s a big win in a lot of players’ books and shows that Sony might be taking note of issues that could become problematic years down the road for these console units. Of course, until the PlayStation 5 Pro launches, we’ll have to wait and see if this is the case.

For those of you who recall, a few years ago, there were plenty of reports about players being potentially locked out of their consoles if the CMOS battery went bad. That was reportedly later resolved in an update, but it would still mean having to go through a few hoops to replace the battery, especially if you’re not tech-savvy.

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

The CMOS battery is vital to consoles as it aids in storing various core information, like the system clock. Without this battery, players might be limited in some console functions. So, seeing that a slot is potentially available to make the battery swap user-friendly is a relief for any concerns about the console unit’s longevity.

Again, we’ll be waiting to see what comes out of this console when it’s in the hands of consumers. Players will find that the PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7, 2024.