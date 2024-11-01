Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

PlayStation 5 Pro Might Have A Slot To Change CMOS Battery

by

This is a welcome change.

might be keen on picking up the PlayStation 5 Pro. The new console model is heading our way in the marketplace soon. However, you might be surprised to see that one revision could make changing the CMOS battery far easier than before.

A new screenshot post from Reddit showcases that there seems to be a new slot on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Players speculate that this slot allows users to swap out CMOS batteries if they ever have to. That’s a big win in a lot of players’ books and shows that Sony might be taking note of issues that could become problematic years down the road for these console units. Of course, until the PlayStation 5 Pro launches, we’ll have to wait and see if this is the case.

For those of you who recall, a few years ago, there were plenty of reports about players being potentially locked out of their consoles if the CMOS battery went bad. That was reportedly later resolved in an update, but it would still mean having to go through a few hoops to replace the battery, especially if you’re not tech-savvy.

Thumbnail 1

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024

Gameranx

462K views • 3 days ago

Thumbnail 2

Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024

Gameranx

734K views • 2 days ago

The CMOS battery is vital to consoles as it aids in storing various core information, like the system clock. Without this battery, players might be limited in some console functions. So, seeing that a slot is potentially available to make the battery swap user-friendly is a relief for any concerns about the console unit’s longevity.

Again, we’ll be waiting to see what comes out of this console when it’s in the hands of consumers. Players will find that the PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7, 2024.

Recent Videos

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of October 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of October 2024
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Before You Buy

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Before You Buy
Red Dead Redemption PC - Before You Buy

Red Dead Redemption PC - Before You Buy
10 NPC Lives You RUINED By Helping

10 NPC Lives You RUINED By Helping
10 Games You Have to Play Twice To EXPERIENCE FULLY

10 Games You Have to Play Twice To EXPERIENCE FULLY
20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Before You Buy

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Before You Buy
ELDER SCROLLS 6 CHARACTER SHEET DEBATE, BEYOND GOOD AND EVIL 2 STILL EXISTS & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 CHARACTER SHEET DEBATE, BEYOND GOOD AND EVIL 2 STILL EXISTS & MORE
20 Games REMADE in Unreal Engine 5 That Look Insane

20 Games REMADE in Unreal Engine 5 That Look Insane
Category: Tag: ,