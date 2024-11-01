The House of the Dead Is The Next Video Game Getting A Movie Adaptation

There has been an influx lately of video games getting proper movie and television series adaptations. These adaptations have been around for ages, but it was really only recently that they seemed to finally have clicked. In the past, the adaptations had fallen short of what made the games so beloved. Today, we’re finding out that The House of the Dead will be the next game to receive an adaptation.

I’m sure you’re familiar with this franchise. The House of the Dead has been around since the late 1990s and continues to see new installments. This is an on-rails shooter where players are battling against zombies and other mutated creatures. It’s a very action-packed gameplay experience, keeping players on edge and testing their reflexes as these beasts come barreling in on the screen. But now it looks like it will soon attempt to give viewers the same thrill through a movie adaptation.

Paul W.S. Anderson will head Sega’s franchise adaptation, according to Deadline. If you’re unfamiliar with Paul W.S. Anderson, he’s a film director who has worked on several video game adaptations. Those include Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter. During Deadline’s conversation to learn more about this project, it seems that the film will be based around one particular installment, which is The House of the Dead III. It looks like the focus is to bring players straight into the action as you watch an attempt to remove these mutated zombie creatures while the narrative centers around a family conflict.

Production is not set to start until mid-to-late 2025, so it will be a long while before we see this film actually make its way to theaters. That also means you have time to play The House of the Dead III to see how the film is adapted to this game.