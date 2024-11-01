Halo Infinite’s Newest Weapon, The MA5K Avenger, Is A Tribute To Halo 2’s SMG

Halo Infinite players still have a lot to look forward to, it seems.

Halo Studios has revealed they are introducing a new weapon to Halo Infinite.

A few days ago, Halo Studios announced plans to launch three more Operations to cap off Halo Infinite’s 2024. This next weapon is coming alongside the first Operation on the way, named Operation: Great Journey.

In their latest blog update, Halo Studios’ Senior Community Manager Unyshek introduced the MA5K Avenger. In his words:

“Originally seen on the cover of Halo: Ghosts of Onyx back in 2006, wielded by Spartan-III super-soldiers, the MA5K will be joining the arsenal of weapons in Halo Infinite as the MA5K Avenger.

This fully automatic rifle stands out with its extremely high rate-of-fire, which is properly accompanied by an increased magazine size. Built by Misriah Armory for running and gunning at a short range, the Avenger also has a fast ready-up time after sprinting, rapid reload speed, and can be switched to very quickly.

All in all, the MA5K Avenger has a commanding presence in Halo Infinite’s close quarters combat dance.”

Unyshek went on to explain that the MA5K took inspiration from the SMG from Halo 2. However, Halo Studios also recognized that the SMG from that game was actually not that effective, and found use when it was dual wielded.

So, they decided to also look into SMGs in later games, and took inspiration from each of them to come up with a unique weapon all of its own. We’ll see if the MA5K Avenger turns out to be a powerful weapon, and how it changes Halo Infinite’s overall meta.

Most fans expected that this new weapon would just be a blueprint or skin, so the fact that it is a completely new type of SMG did raise some excitement. It raises hopes that these Operations, and the updates to come, will be prodigious and worth sticking around for.

Unyshek also announced some tweaks and changes coming to the VK78 Commando, Mk50 Sidekick, Active Camo, and Thrusters.

Once again, Halo Studios is building from the momentum after they announced their name rebrand and future plans for the Halo franchise. We know they have started prototyping on the next Halo using Unreal, but there’s still a dedicated group working on these updates for Halo Infinite.

Now, we also know that they didn’t really compromise on updates on Halo Infinite either. So Halo Infinite players know still have a lot to look forward to, at least for the next few years.