Ghostface Gets Official Gameplay Teaser For Mortal Kombat 1

It’s Halloween, and as we’ve already covered on the website, various companies are stepping up to ready others for the season with great deals and highlights of Halloween-centric characters. NetherRealm Studios is getting in on the act, too, as they’ve been slowly teasing the arrival of Ghostface in Mortal Kombat 1, which will arrive on Early Access in November. Before, they dropped a small teaser about the presence of Ghostface in the game, and today, they dropped a brief gameplay teaser to let you know exactly what horrors you’re getting into. Oh, and Johnny Cage is fully ready for the horror because why wouldn’t he be? He’s an actor!

Anyway, while the clip is brief, you can see Ghostface using their trademark knife to full effect. However, if you think you’re seeing double, that’s because you are. After all, in the Scream franchise, Ghostface isn’t always a single person. Ever since the original Wes Craven classic, there have been numerous people donning the guise of Ghostface, including in the recent films that have helped reinvigorate the franchise. That is what makes them such a terrifying villain, as you never know who is behind that mask or if there’s another killer out there just waiting for the right moment to strike. Clearly, Mortal Kombat 1 is leaning into that while also using other elements from the movie franchise to make the character feel as fleshed out as they are in the films.

For example, you’ll notice the tape recorder in the clash with Johnny Cage, where Ghostface delivers the iconic line, “Do you like scary movies?” You will also notice some references to older phones and the way Ghostface stabs are special compared to other Kombatants in the game.

Again, it’s a short clip, but it highlights the danger that Ghostface presents in the game. The irony of this character being in the fighting game isn’t lost on others, though. You see, for all intents and purposes, Ghostface is just a regular human. The fear they create helps build up the “mystique” around them, but they are emphatically human. So, to say the least, seeing them go up against superpowered beings and literal gods is interesting. Then again, NetherRealm Studios probably isn’t that worried about it, as it’s a fun character to bring into the universe.

Ghostface will appear on Early Access on November 19th, and we’ll likely get a full trailer for the character before that debut.