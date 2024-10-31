The PlayStation Store Has Big Halloween Sale Going On

There are certain times of the year when you can expect certain gaming stores to have big sales. After all, they want you to buy games, and when there’s a big sale happening, you know that you can lure people in to try out titles they wouldn’t have gotten without the discount. It’s human nature in some respects. When it comes to Halloween, that opens up plenty of options for people to enjoy not just horror titles, but horror-adjacent games that you might have had your eye on. Sure enough, the PlayStation Store is having a massive Halloween sale, and here are some of the key titles you can get for a low price.

We’ll start with not necessarily a Halloween game but one that does “fit the season” in its own way: Hades. The original title wasn’t just a big hit when it was released; it was a “Game of the Year” contender, and it actually won that award in certain places. The mix of dungeon crawler and roguelike elements made it a game that people could enjoy repeatedly, mainly because you had no choice but to play it repeatedly! The journey of Zagreus as he tried to escape his father’s domain is a classic and for just $10? Yeah, you should go to the PlayStation Store and get it.

If you’re looking for one that truly “fits the season,” then look no further than Dead By Daylight. This is easily one of the classic horror titles of the last decade, and the reason that it’s lasted so long is that the developer keeps bringing in new killers and content for people to try out and enjoy. Everything from Lara Croft to the Xenomorph to Nic “Freaking” Cage! Nothing is off-limits for this horror title. Plus, it does have a fun gameplay loop, regardless of whether you’re the killer or one of the survivors. It’s only $12, so you might want to get it, if you haven’t gotten it already, that is.

Let’s see, one more title for the road, right? What’s one that really screams, “Halloween game?” How about a vampire title? V Rising is also on sale, as it’s only $30 right now for the standard edition, and you can get the Complete Edition, too, if you want. This game allows you to be a vampire lord and slowly regrow your empire so that no one will dare try to put you back to sleep again! With numerous powers at your beck and call, you’ll loom large over your new kingdom!

Enjoy these games and more within the PlayStation Store.