Dead By Daylight Is Lowering The Price On Some Of Its Original Content

When it comes to games like Dead By Daylight, its success isn’t solely measured in the number of players it brings to the table, though that certainly helps. Instead, it’s about the numerous amounts of content that keeps the players coming back. You could very easily argue that in a gaming world full of live-service games trying to keep people’s attention, this title from Behaviour Interactive succeeds where many others fail. After all, they keep the gameplay fresh and interesting by bringing in new killers, survivors, maps, and so on so that you never feel it getting stale while playing with friends.

However, due to them having so much content, some of their original content, such as stuff that is within its own universe and not from another franchise, can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. To that end, given that you have to pay for this content, you might feel like it’s best to pay for the “stuff you know” versus the stuff you don’t. The good news is that some of its original content is getting a price cut. So, if you haven’t played with it yet, now might be the best time to do so.

As noted by Steam via some patch notes, Behaviour Interactive revealed this shocking discount:

“From September 12th the pricing of eight of our Original Characters will be reduced, Ace Visconti, Feng Min, Kate Denson, Adam Francis, The Hag, The Doctor, The Clown and The Spirit. These characters will now cost 125 AC/$1.25 USD.”

Furthermore, they’re also lowering the price of the “Maddening Darkness” DLC to just $10. So, when you look at this from a large scale, Dead By Daylight is encouraging people to try out some of its more original content while not charging them an arm and a leg for it. That’s in stark contrast to what many other teams and games are doing with their own microtransactions, where they’re fine with basically price-gouging people to try and make as much money as possible at the cost of alienating the players.

This isn’t to say that Behaviour Interactive won’t keep bringing in new franchises into its title, as they know that this is a big way to keep attention on them. Just in the last year or so, they’ve brought in Dracula, Lara Croft, Ripley, and even Nic Cage! There’s a reason the game is still cranking forward, and that’s pretty cool. But they’re also not forgetting their OC characters, and that’s cool, too.