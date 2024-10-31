Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC Is Out Now!

It’s Halloween! That means many things, not the least of which is the fact that many of you out there will attempt to do very spooky things and attempt to “live up the night” in various ways. If you’re feeling a bit more “shut in” than others, then perhaps you want a game that helps you feel like Halloween night and gives you some joy while you destroy monsters. If that’s the case, then you might want to get the Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC that just launched today! How’s that for timing? It’s almost as if the team wanted this perfect collaboration to come out on this holiday! Yes, Halloween’s a holiday; get over it.

Anyway, the special crossover is out right now for fans to enjoy, and the launch trailer for it is below. What makes it so special isn’t just the showcasing of the various levels you can play and the characters from Konami’s franchise that you can play as, but it actually recreates the legendary “But what is a man?” scene with Dracula and Richter Belmont. That should go and prove just how much the crossover matters to this dev team; they want to make you feel like you’re really in this world!

If you’re unfamiliar with the announcement of Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania, then we’ll help you out. It’s not just that there are a few characters from Konami’s series in the game; it’s that there is basically every main character and key side character from the franchise in the DLC content. They even made a Nintendo reference in the video description about how “Everyone Is Here,” and that means you’ll have plenty of options to build up your vampire/monster killing squad as you go and take on the horde before you.

Plus, there is additional content that is separate from the main gameplay loop, which will apparently add about ten hours of content to the game for you to enjoy. If you think about it, this is the perfect Halloween game to play not just because of the fun you’ll have but because you can enjoy it in bite-sized bursts, pun intended, and plan some game time around your Halloween experience! Isn’t that what the holidays are truly all about? We think so.

Regardless, the content is out now, and the only bad thing is that it’s unlikely that this DLC will be topped, so you should enjoy this and give appreciation to the team for making this happen!