Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials Gets A Trilogy Of Terror, Including Vampire Survivors

Nintendo Switch Online is about to drop a hefty trick-and-treat bag for subscribers, just in time for the occasion.

From October 23 10 AM PT to October 30 11:59 PT, three spooky small games are coming to Game Trials. Switch Online subscribers can download and play the three games for free within this period. And, if you like them, you can also get them with deep discounts.

On top of that, if you have a MyNintendo account, you can also earn Platinum Points. Each game will have certain set objectives that will give out Platinum Points to you if you achieve them during the Game Trial period. For those of you who are not familiar with MyNintendo, we will refer you to this small FAQ.

The big small game in this trilogy of terror is Vampire Survivors, the world famous Ikki-like. You can choose a variety of playable characters who automatically attack the wave of monsters that surround them. The idea is to try to survive as long as possible, and you can earn permanent upgrades that you can use the next time you play, including additional characters, weapons, etc. Vampire Survivors will be 15 % off for Game Trials.

Vampire Survivors has been a hit for two years now, but much like the TV movie the Trilogy of Terror, and that movie’s infamous Zuni fetish doll segment, the other two games in this trilogy of terror are also worth your attention.

Cursed to Golf offers a truly demented thrill; playing a roguelike golf video game. As The Cursed Golfer, you need to play through 18 holes to escape Golf Purgatory, but if you use too many strokes, you die and have to start over.

Like any good roguelike, Cursed to Golf will allow you to earn permanent upgrades, so the more you play, the easier it will be the next time you play. To be clear, Vampire Survivors is not a roguelike. That game doesn’t have a real ending, and it will eventually kill you if you’re too good. Cursed to Golf will be 75 % off during Game Trials.

Finally, the game A Little to the Left offers the sickest experience of these three. It makes you sort and organize household items, for fun. We don’t even want to know who among our readers have these demented Marie Kondo fantasies, but if you were curious if you have an undiscovered housekeeper fetish, well, now you have a chance to find out. A Little to the Left will be 40 % off during Game Trials.

With all the rumors and leaks, it’s easy to forget that Nintendo would have real plans in their schedule. If you like playing games more than speculating about them, you do have this to look forward to starting tomorrow.