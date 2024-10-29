Evidence Points To Bethesda Devs Moving To The Elder Scrolls VI Production

There is plenty of hype built up for The Elder Scrolls VI. This franchise has continued to see more and more players join in on the fandom. Ever since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim launched, the bar was set exceedingly high for the developers. While most of the work and focus has been on Starfield, more developers are starting to jump to the next fantasy RPG installment.

A report from Timur222 on X shows that at least one developer has moved from Starfield to The Elder Scrolls VI. This comes from an update on their LinkedIn profile. It’s noted that they were moved over to the game project this month after being a visual artist on Starfield for the past few years. It’s speculated that even more developers might move to the game project or have already joined with the team heading The Elder Scrolls VI. It’s all mainly dependent on whether they update their LinkedIn profiles or not.

One developer was moved to The Elder Scrolls VI pic.twitter.com/4h4M14kwHC

October 29, 2024

At any rate, even if more developers are being moved to the project, it will likely be a while before we see anything new on the title. This installment was first teased several years ago alongside Starfield. But since then, Bethesda has been acquired by Microsoft. That left quite a few fans bummed that they might not see the next installment of The Elder Scrolls come to their preferred platform of choice.

Of course, we have since seen more Microsoft exclusives come to rival platforms. So, it’s always a possibility we might see this upcoming installment released for the PlayStation 5. Regardless, one thing is for sure the developers might be over their heads when it comes to meeting the expectations fans have placed on this game. Still, fans are hopeful new information will come to at least set us up on what we could expect when this new game releases.