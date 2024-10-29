Chernobylite Complete Edition Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Chernobylite might not have made its way to the Nintendo Switch when it first dropped, but better late than never! If you can recall, the video game dropped into the marketplace in 2021 and would later see a release the following year for the latest-generation console platforms. But today, we’re finding out that this FPS survival horror game is coming onto the Nintendo Switch through the eShop.

Thanks to an exclusive report from Nintendo Life, we’re learning that Farm 51 and Untold Tales will soon bring the survival horror experience to the Switch eShop. Dates for its arrival have yet to be unveiled, but this release will be dubbed the Chernobylite Complete Edition. It’s noted that this release will include the full base game experience along with every content update to date. There are also new story missions, weapons, and locations.

Of course, there is also another edition available. The Premium edition of this game will also include the DLC packs, bonus cosmetic weapons, an artbook download, and the digital soundtrack. But again, we’ll have to wait and see when this game will be available for players to purchase a copy.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, Chernobylite follows a former Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant physicist. Here, you’re going into the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone to track down your fiancee. However, as you can likely expect, the zone is full of hostilities. You’ll need to maneuver the area carefully, build a base, work with companions, scavenge items, craft gear, and make choices. This is a nonlinear storyline, and your choices will affect how the game plays out.

While we wait for the release date to be unveiled for the Nintendo Switch, players can pick up a copy of the game now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.