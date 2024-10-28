Resident Evil Physical Copies Are Finally Coming For The PS5

Fans of the Resident Evil franchise who own a PlayStation 5 can soon add physical editions of three games to their library. It’s been recently unveiled by Capcom that three titles are being released physically for the PlayStation 5, which is a bonus if you opt to enjoy your games on hand rather than digitally. However, it’s worth noting that these three title releases are not coming out worldwide. Instead, you’ll have to note the release dates for your particular market.

The three classic Capcom games coming our way are the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Likewise, Resident Evil 7: BioHazard Gold Edition will also hit the marketplace. It’s a great opportunity to catch up on some of the past remakes or start off Ethan Winters’ journey before heading towards the most current new mainline installment with Resident Evil Village.

As mentioned, the physical edition releases for these games on PlayStation 5 are spread out depending on your market. Overall, those in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Japan will find the games arriving in December of this year. Unfortunately, for those of us in North America, we’ll have to wait until January 10, 2025. That said, it does look like upgrades will be available if you have already purchased this game digitally for the PlayStation 4 platform.

Of course, plenty of fans are out there waiting for the franchise to continue on the mainline narrative. We haven’t seen Resident Evil 9 come up yet from Capcom. It’s been said that developers are pushing to bring out the next game in a big way. If rumors are to be believed, then Capcom is pushing to see a 90+ score for the next installment. However, a recent Metacritic page posting for the next game has some fans hoping an announcement is imminent.