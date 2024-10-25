Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Video Breaks Down Difference In PS4/PS5 Visuals

There has been a question of “creativity” in the gaming industry that can’t truly be ignored right now, as both the “big three” and other developers/publishers seem more than content with just remastering old titles versus making new ones. Just when you think we’re getting an announcement about something fresh and new, we’re getting some older, just with a new coat of paint. To that end, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is the next “why are we getting this?” title that gamers aren’t happy with. They feel that the original version was good enough, which sales back up, and that the PS5 upgrade isn’t necessary.

Whether that’s true for you personally depends on your connection with the series and whether you want the improved version at all. To that end, Digital Foundry got its hands on the PS5 version of the title and then did a special video comparing it to the PS4 version. In it, you’ll see just how improved things are from the previous console to now. Even if you’re skeptical about the remaster, you have to admit that things look improved on PS5.

Then again, how could it not? Some of the biggest detractors of the remaster are those who rightfully claim that this doesn’t “change the game.” It just makes it pretty. Many feel that this smells of a “cash grab” for Sony, especially since they haven’t had the best 2024 with exclusive titles. Even with some people calling it more of a “remake” than a remaster, you still have to question why they’re doing this just seven years after the original title, if not just to milk money from fans who want to see it in “a better light.”

One can easily make the case that they could’ve put more time and energy into making the next title for the franchise instead of going backward just to improve graphics. Also, let’s not forget that Aloy has a LEGO adventure coming out next month! So that’s two “redos” of the original game coming out within a few weeks of one another. Is that really necessary?

This, again, speaks to a greater problem within the gaming industry that goes beyond Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. Xbox, Microsoft, Sony, Square Enix, Capcom, and more have been dishing out remasters and remakes of varying quality for years now to try and grab onto “nostalgia” instead of attempting something new and putting all their weight behind it. Hopefully, that’ll change, but it won’t be soon.