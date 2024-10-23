Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Hits PS5 Next Week

Given the size and complexity of certain video games, it’s entirely fair that certain developers and publishers want nothing more than to test things outside of the QA groups that they already have. Yes, the Quality Assurance department is very important for every gaming process, but there are certain things you can truly “only test” with real players, as you can never predict what gamers will do at times. For the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds, they held a showcase today that dropped a brand-new trailer for the Capcom title while also announcing a beta test would arrive on PS5 next week. On the PlayStation Blog, they dropped numerous details about it and what was shown in the trailer.

For example, they highlighted the multiple new locations shown within, such as the Oilwell Basin:

“The Oilwell Basin is a new locale where the expedition team arrives. As the name implies, the area is brimming with oil wells, which will periodically burst into violent flames. In the Oilwell Basin, there’s a community that has settled around a large fire forge, where people skilled in the art of forging reside. Please look forward to what stories await you in Azuz.”

They also highlight some of the monsters you’ll get to fight, including one that is known as the “Black Flame, and a special wyvern called Rompopolo.

As for the beta itself, here are the details. First and foremost, you’ll have multiple things to do within it. Arguably, the biggest thing is being able to create a full-on character before diving into the story trial and the hunt that comes with it. This way, you’ll get to see just how far you can push the character creation. As for the other contents:

“In the Story Trial where you can experience the opening of the game, you will play through the beginning of the story in an uninterrupted and seamless experience to defeat Chatacabra, which also includes a basic tutorial. In the Doshaguma Hunt, take on the titular Doshaguma (alpha) that leads the herd.”

Oh, and you don’t have to take on these early quests alone, as co-op will be available in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta test:

“Both quests can be enjoyed in multiplayer using an SOS Flare to connect with other online players. If players are unable to gather, up to three NPC support hunters will join to assist in the hunt.”

The beta opens on October 28th for early access PS Plus members and on the 31st for others.