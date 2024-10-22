Ghost of Yotei Is Now Available For Wishlist

As 2024 slowly winds down, we carefully turn our eyes to 2025 and wonder what will happen within it gaming-wise. While there have been several big titles in 2024, not all of them hit the mark in one form or another, not even the ones that are “Game of the Year” contenders. However, based on early indications, 2025 will be full of GOTY contenders, and that includes the upcoming Ghost of Yotei title by Sucker Punch. The game is the sequel to the developer’s beloved Samurai title, which did with Game of the Year once upon a time and is hailed as one of the greatest games ever created. Thus, there’s a lot of pressure on its sequel to get things right.

Today, Sony announced on the official PlayStation Twitter handle that Ghost of Yotei is now available for wishlisting. So, if you want to ensure you get it the moment it releases, you’ll want to take advantage of that. You can find the link to do so below:

Ghost of Yōtei, the next adventure from @SuckerPunchProd, is available to wishlist today: https://t.co/obCBdOsySY pic.twitter.com/J9TeyrW5A7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 22, 2024

As for what the game is about, it’s set 300 years after the original title, and features an all-new “Ghost.” This time, it’s a female Samurai named Atsu, and she’s on the northern island of Ezo, where the mighty Mount Yotei looms, trying to get vengeance for a wrong that hasn’t been revealed yet. Sucker Punch made clear that it was trying to avoid being “repetitive” with its sequel, thus why Jin Sakai isn’t back and why there’s a serious time jump. They noted previously that they loved the idea of a new “origin story” and wanted to see who else would don the “Ghost Mask” to take up a new journey.

Due to the game being set in 1603, there are new dangers and threats that will besiege gamers, including being on an island that isn’t within the grasp of the feudal government. In the trailer, it’s implied that our “ghost” has been marked for death and that many are coming after her. Don’t worry, she can take care of herself. Not only will she have twin swords and other weapons to wield, but this period is one where guns have been introduced, adding new versatility to our Samurai.

Sadly, despite the game looking stunning and likely going to be another classic title, many have struck out against having Atsu as the protagonist. Thankfully, many have defended her, including a former head of Sony and the team at Sucker Punch itself.