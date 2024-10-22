Space Marine 2 Episode of Secret Level Will Be Follow-Up To Game’s Story

Don’t you just love it when you plan something ahead of time, and it works out pretty much exactly how you hoped? The team behind Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 must be feeling that way right now. After all, they waited over a decade to drop the sequel to its beloved Xbox 360/PS3 hit, and they wanted to recapture everything that the OG title had while also building upon it in meaningful ways. That attempt worked, and now, it’ll pay off in a different way. As the Warhammer Community page noted, the upcoming animated series Secret Level won’t just have an episode dedicated to this part of the universe; it’ll actually serve as a “sequel” to the story.

The reveal was made at New York Comic Con, where director Tim Miller, alongside executive producer and supervising director Dave Wilson, talked about the Space Marine 2 episode. What’s important to note here is that Wilson, who talked during the panel, was someone who helped oversee a key trailer for the franchise and is now back to continue its legacy:

“Twenty years ago, I directed my first Warhammer trailer for Dawn of War – in fact, it might have been my first trailer I’ve ever directed. Hard to remember that far back.

Now, two decades later, returning to this universe feels like coming home, and it’s been a deeply personal homecoming. I lost my father while we were writing this episode. I received the call during a writing session with Games Workshop. The themes of legacy and control that we explore in the story resonate with that loss, making this one of the most meaningful projects I’ve ever worked on.”

Just as important, it was revealed that Clive Standen will return as Commander Titus, and when you look at the character model for him in the animated episode, you’ll notice a key mark on his helmet that was put on during the latest game, reaffirming that this is a sequel/follow-up to the story. The episode will drop on December 10th on Amazon Prime Video, and many can’t wait to see how the episode does and whether it’s received well. A trailer for the episode was shown at NYCC, but it hasn’t been made public yet.

On the gaming side of things, Space Marine 2 was a huge success, being the most successful video game in the franchise so far. Given that, it wouldn’t be a surprise for many to tune in for this episode and then ask for a new game with the Space Marines afterward.