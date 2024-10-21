We’ve talked about many of the LEGO titles that have been created over the years, covering all sorts of franchises from the superhero antics of DC Comics and Marvel, to a certain park filled with dinosaur, to a galaxy far, far away, and the magical world that Harry Potter and his friends live in. Truly, LEGO gets around, and it’s worked for them in many respects. However, one could argue that the upcoming LEGO Horizon Adventures is one of the boldest and most unique crossovers it’s ever done. After all, this is a franchise with just two games and a very sci-fi setting, and yet, they were ready for that challenge.

To that end, co-developer and series creator Guerrilla Games has revealed that LEGO Horizon Adventures has officially gone gold! That means it’ll be shipped out on time for its November 14th release date in less than a month.

We are thrilled to announce that LEGO Horizon Adventures has gone GOLD!



You'll be able to join Aloy and her companions on a colorful new adventure very soon!#LEGOHorizonAdventures @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/BvLEFn5Y2L — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) October 21, 2024

You can tell by the tweet that they are very excited about this, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only is this game a LEGO version of this beloved series and its main character, Aloy, but it’s also the first time that the series is going multiplatform from the start. Oh, and that includes them being on the Nintendo Switch for the first time. The team is particularly excited about that, as that means they can help expand the game’s influence past the PlayStation and PC. Oh, and it also means there is a small chance that Aloy could end up in the next version of Super Smash Bros. Just saying.

Anyway, the game is what you would expect from a LEGO crossover title. Aloy will get to relieve some of her greatest moments across her initial two main adventures, just with more comedy and hilarity than before. You’ll still need to use weapons and skills to defeat monsters, but you can also build and customize a home area, unlock plenty of characters to play as, and more.

One of the ironies of the LEGO title is that this is technically the “second reimagining” of the original game, as a remaster has been announced for the OG title. Fans aren’t as excited about that one, as they’d much rather hear about a truly new game in the series, especially since there are clearly more stories to tell.

Sadly, that’s not the case here, so, perhaps it’s necessary that the LEGO game is coming, as that means it will at least be something fresh and fun to partake in.