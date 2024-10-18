Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Getting Key Yajirobe Fix

Irony is something that doesn’t always get talked about in the gaming space, as it doesn’t happen in certain ways to be worth mentioning. When you look at a game like Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, you might think the “irony” is that the game’s packed roster has not only fan-favorite characters across all the main manga and anime, including a new one that just debuted, but it also features numerous non-canon characters. Yet, the true irony of this game is that one of the biggest complaints from fans has to do with canonically one of the weakest characters on the roster: Yajirobe.

For those who are unfamiliar with this character, Yajirobe is known for only a few things within the manga/anime. He’s known for being a ronin who likes to eat, he was the one who chopped off Great Ape Vegeta’s tail, which saved Goku’s life, and he’s known for helping grow the miracle Senzu Beans. One bean will give a person the biggest health boost possible by returning them to full strength without issue. It can even regrow limbs in the series!

So, why are we bringing this up? Well, in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, many people have been using Yajirobe due to his Senzu Bean skill, which allows him to recharge his health bars straight up. That “broken” ability allows him to beat just about anyone with enough time or can cause a time-out on the match itself. So, with Yajirobe likely having more health than others when time runs out, he wins.

As you can guess, many aren’t exactly happy about that, so they’ll be thrilled to hear that Bandai Namco will be dropping a patch before the end of the month to fix that, alongside fixing some of the other issues with the game:

An update patch for #DBSZ is planned for around late October and will include:



• Improvement of an issue where some controls become unresponsive during online matches when classic controls are selected

• Adjustment of difficulty levels when playing certain stages in Episode… — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) October 18, 2024

Despite the love that the new fighting game has gotten, there have been some fair complaints from fans as well. For example, Yajirobe isn’t the only character that many have complained about. Many noted that fighting Great Ape Vegeta is terrible because certain attacks get spammed. Other characters in Episode Battles like the Ginyu Force, Goku Black and more also have “broken” abilities that make them hard to beat. The patch notes above also highlight how Episode Battles are getting adjusted.

In truth, it’s fair that there are bugs like this within the title, as there are over 180+ characters in the game, with more on the way. Bugs like it are going to be missed initially and then fixed post-launch, which appears to be happening here.