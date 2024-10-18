Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Getting New Content Based On Latest Anime

It’s always a fun surprise when someone does something unexpected with a video game that you think is “done.” After all, most games that are made have a “shelf life” of sorts regarding the content that is made for it. In the case of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, that title was limited by how much content could reasonably be put into it based on the anime and manga that have been made for Son Goku. The game itself was set during the entire “Z-Saga,” with some extra stuff tied in, like the episode featuring his father, Bardock. However, we now know that the most recent anime will have some content in the game, too!

The anime we’re talking about is Dragon Ball Daima, which was the final project of series creator Akira Toriyama before he tragically passed away. The show just recently debuted, and it brought forth a whole new adventure for Goku, as he had to go and travel through the Demon Realm while also being reverted to his child form. Oh, and all the other main characters are now children, too! Fun times.

There’s plenty of irony here, not the least of which is that the anime JUST started, and yet they’re already announcing the DLC. Granted, this DLC doesn’t have a release date yet for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, but as you’ll see in the teaser trailer below, they at least have something going on for it!

Prepare to enter a new world –the Demon Realm– in the upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT DLC.



‘Adventure through the Demon Realm’ DLC, coming soon to #DBZK. pic.twitter.com/pil67ecC6H — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) October 17, 2024

The second irony is that this isn’t the only game that is getting content from the new anime. The other active gaming titles are also getting content from it, highlighting how those games are still active with their player counts. It’s honestly really impressive.

That brings us to Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, which previously announced that this new version of Kid Goku would be in the game, but now, thanks to this round of updates, we know that “Kid Vegeta” and one of the new characters from the anime will be brought in as DLC, too.

You might ask the question, “Why is there a big push to get this anime included?” There are several reasons, more than likely. The first might be to honor Akira Toriyama and ensure that this last story of his is honored in the gaming space. You could also argue that this may bring people who watched the new anime to these titles, as they’ll want to play as these new versions of the characters.