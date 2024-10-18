Rumor: An Official Preview Of Marvel’s Wolverine Is Coming

Marvel’s Wolverine is a game that we should all be excited about. Unfortunately, the Rhysida ransomware hack of Insomniac Games last year has placed a major snag in the way of its hype train.

That hack led to a lot of information about Insomniac’s and Sony’s business going public. Unfortunately, it was where we found out that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 cost too much, to the point that it clearly did not meet sales expectations. This seemed to be where Insomniac employees learned they could be let go before their own management could tell them.

But there was a direct effect on Marvel’s Wolverine itself. That hack leaked that the game is scheduled for release next year, and that it is one of several Insomniac Games that Sony greenlit with Marvel character licenses.

But worse than that, a playable build of Marvel’s Wolverine leaked to the public. If it means anything, the unsavory glee some gamers had openly talking about playing the leak, and even streaming it, turned to despair as Insomniac revealed that build had telemetry turned on. And so, all those leakers were traced by Sony and Insomniac, to receive proper punishment.

But now the question arises on how the game is going now. Sony announced the game in September 2021, and they were quiet on updates about the project this whole time. The rumor mill seems to have answers for us on this now.

Kurakasis shared this claim on Twitter:

“From my little digging, it looks like Sony is gearing up to show off some new stuff from Marvel’s Wolverine. It’s hard for me to determine when it’ll happen, but I’m guessing it’ll be this year—either at TGA or at some unannounced, super-secret event.”

Kurakasis also fielded questions from other Twitter users, to corroborate the limits of what he knows. They believe it’s possible that it could be shown at the New York Comic-Con Marvel Games presentation coming later today, but they don’t know.

They also made it clear that they don’t know if Sony is planning a PlayStation Showcase event for December 3. That’s the actual date of the console’s 30 year anniversary. It doesn’t look like anyone has a real source claiming such an event is happening, but it’s easy to speculate that one is coming.

Kurakasis has a fairly good track record for leaks and rumors, as they recently claimed they correctly leaked the Destiny Rising mobile game a month in advance.

So they may not know what event it is going to happen, but it looks like we have a Marvel’s Wolverine preview to look forward to in the near future.