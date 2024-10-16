Alan Wake 2 The Lake House Expansion Release Date Leaked

Alan Wake fans were finally given the second installment to this beloved franchise last year. Fans could return to this world and see where Alan has been and his escape from the alternate dimension. Likewise, this game was made to be a survival horror experience, giving fans something spooky to enjoy during October of 2023. Now, players are gearing up to make their return to Alan Wake 2 with the upcoming DLC launch of The Lake House.

We knew The Lake House was in the works with it being set to launch this month. However, just when exactly players would get the chance to dive into this expansion was a mystery. That’s since changed, as VGC has reported on a leaked date posting from games retailer EB Games. According to the report, the listing noted that players would gain access to the DLC of The Lake House on October 22, 2024.

This release would come alongside the actual physical edition of the game, which I’m sure more than a few fans are eager to see land in the marketplace. With the Xbox stream showcase happening tomorrow, it’s likely that we’ll get a look at The Lake House and the official release date.

As for the expansion, The Lake House is set within a different part of Cauldron Lake. We know that players will be stepping into the role of FBC agent Kiran Estevez, who will investigate a research facility dealing with a new catastrophic event.

Again, we’ll likely hear more about this expansion for Alan Wake 2 and what all players can expect tomorrow during the Xbox partner showcase stream. For now, you can view a teaser for the expansion in the video we have embedded below. Likewise, if you haven’t already played through the main game and want a little more insight, you can view our Before You Buy coverage right here.