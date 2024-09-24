Alan Wake 2 The Lake House DLC Arrives This October

Are you ready to dive back into the world of Alan Wake? Well, you’re in luck. This is the end of September, and it’s all about horror games next month. Providing players with a scare is on plenty of developers minds including Remedy Entertainment. The development studio had quite a bit of success with the Alan Wake 2 release, and we got a new trailer snippet for the next DLC release.

Today Sony held a State of Play event. Now, if you have been on the web at all this month, then you know this was heavily rumored to be happening. Those rumors proved to be true, and Sony just wrapped up on the livestream. We got about thirty minutes of content being showcased, where a small trailer for Alan Wake 2’s The Lake House was featured. We’re eager to hear more about this DLC release for the game.

We are going to be treading through a new location near Cauldron Lake, where it seems that the event we’re dealing with will involve the Federal Bureau of Control’s research station. Again, details are a bit scarce here, although it does look like players will be stepping into the role of FBC agent Kiran Estevez.

The trailer from the livestream can be viewed below, but don’t count on a specific release date just yet. The game expansion is coming soon and it’s noted that we’ll see it release sometime within October. However, beyond that it’s a mystery as to just when the DLC will be made available.

That said, the game is available now if you have yet to play Alan Wake 2. The game launched in October of last year. Those interested in picking up a copy will find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the DLC trailer released earlier today in the video embedded below.