Fall Guys Getting Avatar The Last Airbender Costumes

We’ve talked plenty about games like Fall Guys over the years for the simple reason that they are the type of game that “makes its name” not solely on the gameplay that they offer gamers but the various outfits that they offer that people can dress up in and have a bunch of fun with. Ever since the game came out during the pandemic and won people over with its “bean” designs, people have been always interested in what could come next and what franchises might make an appearance in the next costume set. Well, today, we learned the answer to that question for the next costume bundle, and it’s Avatar The Last Airbender!

Yes, the beloved cartoon series that has been seeing some interesting growth lately is coming to Fall Guys with a set of three costumes that’ll have diehard fans eager to dress up the beans as them while they play. So, who made the cut? First, and most unsurprisingly, is Avatar Aang. After all, he is “the Avatar” and the best one from the series in many people’s minds. Many enjoy Aang for his childish personality, after all, he IS a child, but his willingness to get serious when the time comes. He saved the world during Sozen’s Comet, and many still treasure him and his series to this day.

Then, there’s Zuko, who was easily one of, if not the, fan-favorite character since his layers started to show. Voiced by the incredible Dante Basco, Zuko was revered for being one of the most layered characters in animation and someone you couldn’t help but root for and sympathize with, even when he was making terrible decisions. He made the right ones in the end, though, and was able to save the world while also getting some personal vindication with his family.

Finally, there’s Appa! Oh yeah, the game is bringing Aang’s trusty steed to the mix. Admittedly, it’s a bit of an odd choice, considering all the other characters they could’ve brought in, but who are we to judge? He’s fluffy, and the costume looks great. You can check out the reveal video below:

Master of all elements…and beans.



Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming soon to Fall Guys! pic.twitter.com/Og159lIlo7 — Fall(oween) Guys (@FallGuysGame) October 15, 2024

As for why these characters are getting the tap now, it’s probably because of “recency bias.” After all, they have a show on Netflix via the live-action adaptation that has gotten two extra seasons ordered, and there are reports of a brand-new video game set within the universe that will bring a new Avatar to the mix!