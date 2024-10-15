Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PlayStation Pre-Load Details Revealed

We have the details on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s pre-load for PlayStation 4 and 5.

CharlieIntel shared the details on Twitter:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-load will be available starting on October 20th on PlayStation.

“PS5:

Campaign Pack 1: 16.443 GB

Campaign Pack 2: 20.998 GB

MP Pack: TBD

PS4:

Campaign Pack 1: 1.5GB

Campaign Pack 2: 15.9GB

MP Pack: 12.1GB”

Now, you may be wondering why the multiplayer download details have not yet been set, but that’s no surprise. We have been reading different accounts on how downloads will work for this game as Activision did make changes to Call of Duty Hub.

Last August, they explained that players will now be allowed to download only the parts of Call of Duty games that they want to keep. That means Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s multiplayer or campaign segments can be downloaded individually, and this seems to be the case moving forward.

Perhaps more important to most gamers, you can also choose to download Call of Duty Warzone separately. On top of this, Activision is implementing a new system that will allow you to download a smaller version of the game with a base of lower resolution graphics. Subsequently, high resolution textures will be streamed online.

Of course, if you’re an avid Call of Duty player on PlayStation, you already knew all this. You likely already dealt with the gigantic download update that needed to be processed on the console to make it possible to split these downloads apart.

It’s also noteworthy, in spite of the PlayStation 5 owners complaining about the large downloads, that we know a substantial number of those players will actually still be on PlayStation 4. If you weren’t too concerned about graphics, it’s those PlayStation 4 players who may be in the better position between them.

That baseline graphics level for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was definitely set for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players in mind. PlayStation 4 players have benefited from getting annual Call of Duty games, with the requisite early access and other benefits they used to have, for the last decade.

As for PlayStation 5 owners, we are sure they will get better graphics, and likely better performance. The jury’s still out on PlayStation 5 Pro optimization, if Treyarch and Raven Software were given enough time with the hardware, or if Sony even gave them those dev kits.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is releasing on October 25, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on Windows via Steam and Battle.net. It will also be Day One Game Pass.