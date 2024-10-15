Rumor: Arkane Is Giving Marvel’s Blade A Morality System

Arkane’s subtle morality systems may not quite match up with the world Blade lives in.

We have an interesting new rumor about Marvel’s Blade.

As shared in the latest episode of the Xbox Lunchbreak Special, hosts Mr. Boomstick XL and Fuzzy Belvedere shared some information they claim to come from a mutual friend the two of them know on a personal level. They also make it clear that their source gave them the clearance to share this rumor.

The rumor is that Arkane Lyon is planning to implement a morality system for the Daywalker’s first solo video game. Boomstick compares it to the morality system of the Infamous video games.

But what Boomstick may have forgotten here is that Arkane Lyon is well known for making their own morality system as well. If the stereotypical video game morality system is typified by Infamous, which brands you as a clear hero or villain from your actions, Arkane’s systems are more subtle and well thought out.

Arkane set their own template for this with their Dishonored video games. Whether you were playing Corvo or Emily, you moved in the shadows and had the freedom to act with or without moral impunity. What this means is that there was no one to really make you accountable for those actions.

But your actions in those games are so high profile that they can affect society itself. You may not be branded as a mass murderer by your actions, but you can create a Dunwall that’s harsher or more harmonious from them.

As for Blade himself, his character was always defined by ambiguity. Eric Cross Brooks learned to operate as a lone hitman who plays by his own rules, after many of his fellow vampire hunters became vampires themselves, turning them into his enemies.

His background was also always mired in tragedy, because the vampire Deacon Frost sucked his mother’s blood while she was pregnant with him. This instance from before his birth made him part vampire, and also ensured he would become their sworn lifelong enemy.

Fans of the movies themselves have also had a taste of how Blade may often act in ways that seem evil or wrong, but are justified in the harsh world he exists in.

The only question here, really, is how Arkane could apply their morality system to Blade, who lives in a world that’s already drenched in blood and darkness. But this may be Arkane’s most creative iteration of their morality system yet.