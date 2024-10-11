Masahiro Sakurai Honors Satoru Iwata In Newest Video

Can you think of a person who had a significant impact on your life? Someone who helped “shape you” into what you are today or gave you that “big break” that changed everything for you? For Masahiro Sakurai, he dedicated the final “Grab Bag” episode of his YouTube channel to the man whom he felt was the one who shaped his future by bringing him into the gaming industry. That was none other than the late Mr. Satoru Iwata, the former head of Nintendo itself. In one of his longer videos, Sakurai broke down their entire relationship, and it’s a fascinating insight into two great men.

For example, when Masahiro Sakurai first met Satoru Iwata, it was when the later was the “Head of Development” for Hal Laboratory. Iwata personally interviewed Sakurai for a job and eventually hired him. During his time there, Sakurai noted that while he didn’t work with Iwata that much due to their “different places” within the workplace, Iwata had full trust in Sakurai and allowed him to make games the way he wanted. At one point, Hal Laboratory was going through serious financial troubles, and yet Iwata, who was then President of the company, worked hard to rebuild while also ensuring that everyone got paid for their labor. It was an act that would happen again during the Wii U era of Nintendo.

Sakurai also noted how Iwata was part of the reason Super Smash Bros. got named the way it did, as it felt using “brothers” would imply that these were characters just “trying to solve a disagreement,” and when Super Smash Bros Melee was struggling to get done due to programming issues, Iwata came in, despite being the head of planning at Nintendo at the time, and personally worked with the programming team, as he was a great programmer himself, to help ensure things got done.

Near the end of the video, Sakurai notes about his final days with Iwata, who sadly passed away in 2015. He noted that Satoru Iwata was the man that knew him best, and that without him, he’d likely be in another industry. He praised Iwata for his kindness, for his logic, for the way he always made himself available to people and how he liked to personally talk with companies and individuals, and more.

It’s hard not to get emotional watching this video, as you’re seeing a friend honor and lament someone who clearly meant a great deal to him. Rest in peace, Mr. Iwata.

Please know that you are not forgotten.