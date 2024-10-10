Red Dead Redemption PC Price Tag Might Have Leaked

Update:

Since the article was published Rockstar Games has confirmed the price tag on its website.

Original Story…

Red Dead Redemption was a big hit when it was first released, and PC players were hopeful that Rockstar Games would deliver this outlaw western title on their platform of choice. However, that never came to fruition, and while we have Red Dead Redemption 2 available, PC players could still not play the original. That’s finally changing as Rockstar Games recently unveiled that they will bring the original installment to the PC platform this month.

What we didn’t get was any indication as to what the price tag would be for this upcoming game. Thanks to Tech4Gamers, we’re finding out that EGS Data has listed this upcoming port for the PC platform as $49.99. So it will be about $50 when the game launches, and I’m sure that it might not necessarily be looked upon too fondly by some players. After all, this is a rather dated game at this point, but we can also look towards some of the new enhancements made for this title release.

If you didn’t catch the announcement post, some enhancements are being made, such as 4K resolution at up to 144hz, ultrawide and super ultrawide support, HDR10, and upscaling technologies. Regardless, this might still be an instant purchase for players who never had the chance to play this game and only have a PC to enjoy new releases.

For those unaware, Red Dead Redemption 2 is actually a prequel to the original installment. So, players could continue on the storyline from where RDR 2 leaves off with the original Red Dead Redemption. Here, we’re stepping into the role of John Marston, who is trying to turn things around in his life but continues to find himself against the law and his former gang.

Players will find Red Dead Redemption and the Undead Nightmare DLC released in one package on October 29, 2024, for the PC platform. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the upcoming PC port in the embedded video below.