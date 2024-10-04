Both big and small development studios aim to reach several milestones with their video game productions. One of the final big moments in a production is reaching the fabled gold status. Well, today, we can report that BioWare has crossed that milestone off its checklist with the upcoming game Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Now, fans can continue to count down the days until they can finally get their hands on the game.

It’s a big moment in any game production when the studio reaches gold status. For those unaware, reaching gold essentially means the development is done for the game. At least, it’s completed in the sense that the production of discs and cases can happen. That also means these units are being shipped to retailers around the world. Most often, developers continue to work out some bugs and further optimize the various platforms. That way, when the game drops, a patch will be ready to ensure that players will have a solid gameplay experience.

BioWare took to the official Dragon Age X account to alert followers that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has finally hit the milestone, and players can be assured that the game will arrive on time at the end of this month. For those of you unaware, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be hitting the marketplace on October 31, 2024.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has GONE GOLD!



Thank you all for your support as we cross this important milestone. See you in Thedas on Oct. 31! Pre-order now: https://t.co/m9QGhR0odA pic.twitter.com/XQQOopRfXE — Dragon Age (@dragonage) October 4, 2024

This game has had quite the development cycle journey. It saw a name change, and fans critiqued the visuals showcased in the game so far. So, it will be interesting to see how the game does when it finally lands in the marketplace. As mentioned, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be arriving on time. Players will find the game available on October 31, 2024. When the game drops, you can play it on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.