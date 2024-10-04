Rainbow Six Team’s VP Leaves Ubisoft After Nearly Three Years

The latest round of negative news has hit about Ubisoft.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Cameron Lee, who is Vice President of the Rainbow Six Team at Ubisoft, has left the company. Ubisoft and Lee has yet to share a statement providing more context on his exit.

As we noted in Cameron’s LinkedIn profile, he was hired to directly take the VP position for this team, with a job description of “Leading the Rainbow Six business unit of games, eSports, and entertainment across multiple studios.” He started on April 2022, and was at Ubisoft for 2 years and seven months.

Cameron has been working in the video game industry for over twenty years, having worked with heavyweights Electronic Arts, Bungie, and Activision, on titles like the original Dead Space and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

When Cameron started on the Rainbow Six Team, Rainbow Six Siege was at Year 7, and he was there for the launch of season Operation Vector Glare. Ubisoft had also just released Rainbow Six Extraction in January of that same year.

It is not reasonably possible to attribute any decisions made on the Rainbow Six games to Lee, as Ubisoft has not revealed any big choices he may have made or been responsible for. His job description suggests he may not have been directly involved in the game design decisions, as he also had to oversee the franchise’s esports side. He also may have worked out the deals to make the CGI and animated trailers for the most recent seasons.

He was definitely in charge when Ubisoft announced the Rainbow Six Siege subscription service called R6 Membership last May. That announcement seemed to have been universally reviled by fans, but Ubisoft didn’t reveal if Cameron or other Ubisoft heads made this decision.

This does follow an ongoing string of exits from the company, which includes veteran Rayman and Rabbids developer Davide Soliani. And of course, this is happening as Ubisoft’s recent string of flops have led to it dipping to its lowest stock value in over a decade.

As CEO Yves Guillemot has pledged to put the company to a formal board review, shareholders are already clamoring for his family to sell the company so that new leadership could right the ship.

We certainly aren’t hearing enough about why these veteran managers and developers are leaving Ubisoft, but if Yves is true to his word, we may learn more about it later this month.