Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Gets PC Drop Date

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate first launched for Apple Arcade in May 2023. A Nintendo Switch port was released in July, and now, evven more fans of everyone’s favorite green sewer-dwelling fighters will get a chance to play the action roguelike, as the title is coming to PC on November 6. To make things better, a demo is available now via Steam.

The game is also Steam Deck verified and includes over 90 achievements for players to snag. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will add online matchmaking on all platforms, as well as a new Challenge Mode and leaderboards. DLC will also be coming in the future, which will include new playable characters, levels, enemies, bosses, and original stories. The team promises even more surprises are in store.

“We have other updates to come following player requests—physical releases, new console expansions, and more. We don’t have news on these today, but the lair is a hive of activity,” the team said.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

“When Splinter is kidnapped by Shredder, mysterious portals simultaneously appear across NYC,” the game’s description reads. “With April and Metalhead analyzing recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles battle to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as the gang gets ever ​closer to Splinter’s otherworldly location, an even greater threat lingers in the shadows…

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious cooperative gameplay. Explore iconic New York City locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.”